March 2, 1988 - March 6, 2021
Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Jessica Anne Simplot, age 33, passed away on March 6, 2021 while at the UW Hospital Madison.
Jessica was born on March 2, 1988, at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, IL the daughter of Mark and Carol (Morrison) Buickel.
Jessica was married to Richard Simplot in July 19, 2014.
Jessica was currently teaching as a math teacher in the South Beloit High School. Jessica was a past volunteer for the Boys and Girls club, she enjoyed tutoring students and enjoyed walking her dog, Sadie.
Jessica was survived by her husband, Richard; her parents, Mark (Carol) Buickel; a brother, Matthew (Kristi) Buickel; a sister, Andrea (Shawn) Goodrich, several nieces and nephews and her dog, Sadie.
Jessica was preceded in death by both her maternal and paternal grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in her memory.
A visitation will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, followed by funeral services at 6:00 PM. Cremation rites will be accorded at a later date.
