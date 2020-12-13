October 13, 1945 - December 12, 2020
Beloit, WI - Jerry Wilson, 75, of Beloit, WI, died on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on October 13, 1945 in Mount Hope, WI, the son of Melvin and Beulah (Tracy) Wilson. Jerry married Barbara Dammen on October 3, 1981. She predeceased him.
Jerry was employed by Warner Electric as a machinist and a stocker at the Beloit Walmart. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, karate, playing pool and spending time with his family. Jerry was an avid member of Central Christian Church.
Survivors include his children, Teresa (Joe Grider) Lippert, James (Nikki) Wilson both of Beloit, WI, Amanda (Kam) Nelson of Roscoe, IL, Rachel (Jeff Blackburn), and Anita (Gary) Prins both of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Brent Lippert, Mandy Lippert, Addisyn Nelson, Garrett Nelson, Monica Prins, Aynzlee Prins, Emberlyn Prins, and Malakai Parrish; great grandchildren, Everleigh Lippert, Emersyn Lippert, and Sawyer Grider; many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; his loving wife, Barbara Wilson; brother, Jim Wilson; sisters, Judy Bird and Marilyn Flores; nephew, Rodney Tracy.
There will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
