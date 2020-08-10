July 16, 1937 - August 5, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Jerry W. Edwards, 83, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at UW Hospital, Madison, WI.
He was born July 16, 1937 in Beloit, the son of David and Betty (Short) Edwards. Jerry was a 1955 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He married Patricia K. Freeman on June 15, 1957 in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on October 9, 2003. Jerry was employed by Safford's Marine. In 1974, he became the owner and operator of Jerry's Sport Service. Jerry had been in ill health for quite some time, but managed to soldier on and participated with WAHA and the Hall of Fame as much as he could over the past several years. Jerry served on the WAHA Board of Directors beginning in 1980, and was the President of the Board from 1993 - 2010. Following his presidency, Edwards was named Director Emeritus by WAHA, but remained very active for many years. Over the course of his hockey career, Jerry was also a referee and a coach and for many years coached the Beloit Peewee A team in his hometown of Beloit. He was a cofounder of the Beloit Youth Hockey Association and, in his honor, the Beloit association named the arena for him. During his term as WAHA President, Jerry served as a Central District Director, and was named Director Emeritus by USA Hockey when his term was completed. In 1991, Jerry was awarded the William Thayer Tutt Award by USA Hockey at its Annual Congress. Named for William Thayer Tutt, the President of USA Hockey from 1972-1986, this award is presented annually by USA Hockey to a volunteer, who, during many years of service, has displayed a selfless dedication to the enhancement of ice hockey at the grassroots level in America. A friend to many, Jerry will be missed by many whom he helped mentor over the years. Jerry was inducted into the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame in Eagle River in 1989.
Survivors include his children: Steven "Beaver" (Cynthia) Edwards, Mark W. (Lynn) Edwards, Matthew J. (Hanna) Edwards, Jennifer A. (Dean Francis) Edwards and Samuel (Denise) Edwards, all of Beloit, WI; grandchildren: Ashlie (Jim) Meyer, Cooper Edwards, Peter Morello, Jeffrey Edwards, Joseph Morello, Tanner Edwards, Katie Edwards, Deo Edwards and Tony Francis. He was predeceased by his parents; son, Jeffrey; daughter, Mary; and brother, Jim Edwards.
Funeral service for Jerry will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Philip Allen officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required. Memorials may be given in his name to the Beloit Youth Hockey Association Scholarship Fund or the Kidney Foundation through the UW Hospital, Madison, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch