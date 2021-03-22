November 18, 1939 - March 20, 2021
Black River Falls, WI - Jerry L. Rhead, 81, of Black River Falls, WI and formerly of Roscoe, IL, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Dove Health Care, Osseo, WI.
He was born on November 18, 1939 in La Crosse, WI, the son of Elwin and Laverne (Graves) Rhead. Jerry was a 1958 graduate of Hononegah High School. He married Patricia "Pat" Beaver on October 21, 1961 in Roscoe, IL. She predeceased him on September 27, 2010.
Jerry was previously part owner of Personalized Autos in Beloit and then became owner & operator of Jerry's Trophy in Beloit for over 25 years. He and Pat enjoyed going to casinos, antiquing, and their Red Wing pottery collection. He also enjoyed traveling to Arizona, hunting at their place in Millston, WI, and spending time in Hayward, WI at their place on the lake with his kids, grandkids, and friends since 1965. Jerry loved hunting, fishing and enjoyed taking his grandkids fishing. He was a huge Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago Blackhawks fan.
Survivors include his daughter, Rhonda Rhead of Roscoe, IL; son, Tal (Martha) Rhead of Black River Falls, WI; like a son, John (Kristy) Dobel of Glenbeulah, WI; grandkids, Jennifer Rhead and Sam Dobel; sister-in-law, Nancy (Jack) Bittrick; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Bonnie (Dick) Carson; and brother, Glenn (Mary) Rhead.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held in Pinnacle Hill Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials in Jerry's name may be given to the ALS Foundation at https://www.als.org/get-involved/ways-give.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.