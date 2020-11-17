Jerry J. Harbit

September 5, 1949 - November 15, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC - Jerry Jay Harbit, 71, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Born September 5, 1949 in Wauwatosa, WI, son of Merle Berke Harbit and Babian Love (Joyal) Harbit.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Harbit; daughters, Julie (Jamie) Newcomb, Shannon (David) Moore, Kristen (Stephen Hillary) Harbit; son, Michael (Jaimie) Harbit; stepson, Stephan Faust; 11 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; & numerous friends who became like family. He is also survived by his favorite feathery confidant, Fred the Bird. He was preceded in death by his father (Merle) and Mother (Babian), as well as some of his siblings.
Jerry worked at Frito Lay for 39 years and was continuously honored for his safe driving. He retired to Myrtle Beach, SC and started his own cab company. He took great pleasure in traveling, playing golf, and rooting for his Chicago Bears. He enjoyed being outside at the beach and playing softball, loved spending time with his family, and being around friends either at the bowling alley or on the golf course.
A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be held at Boundaries Bar & Grill in Beloit, WI on December 6, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please bring smiles, laughs, and memories as that is what Jerry would have wanted.
