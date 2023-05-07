Jerome R. Medema
Buy Now

January 4, 1935 - May 2, 2023 Beloit, WI - Jerome Richard Medema Sr., 88, of Beloit, WI, died on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in his home.

He was born on January 4, 1935 in Galesville, WI, the son of Benjamin and Marion (Hunter) Medema. Jerome was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army National Guard. He married Nola Piearson on December 12, 1954 in Sioux Falls, SD.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerome Medema as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you