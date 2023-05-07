Jerome R. Medema

January 4, 1935 - May 2, 2023 Beloit, WI - Jerome Richard Medema Sr., 88, of Beloit, WI, died on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in his home.
He was born on January 4, 1935 in Galesville, WI, the son of Benjamin and Marion (Hunter) Medema. Jerome was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army National Guard. He married Nola Piearson on December 12, 1954 in Sioux Falls, SD.
Jerome was a semi-truck driver for Frito Lay until his retirement in 2001. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood crafting, watching NASCAR and Westerns, Traveling to Florida and Sioux Falls, SD.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Nola Medema; children, Vickie (Charles) Rosenow, Jerome Medema Jr., and Machelle (Michael) Kelly; grandchildren, Tana, Jamie, and Ryan; great grandchildren, Desiree, Trista, Dakota, Anne Marie, Brody, and Baleigh; five great-great grandchildren; siblings, Bruce Medema, Glenn Medema, Peggy Connelly, and Ellen Heisz; special goddaughter, Jill O'Brien; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; son, Jody; granddaughters, Sandra Meade and Amanda Denman; siblings, Virginia, Paul, Gary, Earl, and Susan.
A Visitation of Remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI followed by a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. in East Lawn Cemetery.