Jerome "Jerry" Moore

March 30, 1946 - August 28, 2020
Roscoe, IL -- Jerome "Jerry" A. Moore, 74, of Roscoe, IL, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 30, 1946 in Villa Park, IL, the son of A. Robert and Irma Mae (Loufek) Moore. Jerry was a 1964 graduate of Willowbrook High School. He received a full ride football scholarship to Southern Illinois University and graduated from there in 1970 with a Master's degree in Virology. Jerry spent 25 years working at Beatrice Foods in Beloit, WI, before moving to Atlanta to finish his career as a Burger King Franchisee. He enjoyed doing projects with the grandchildren, watching birds, cooking, dancing, listening to music and solving problems. Jerry was fun loving, kind, willing to lend a hand and the life of the party.
Survivors include his children: Chris (Jessica) Moore, Hilary (T.J) Nee, and Kaitlin (Ian) Best; grandchildren: Carter Moore, Hadley Moore, Thomas Nee, Eleanor Nee and Samuel Nee; loving companion, Jan Hinton; numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.