August 2, 1981 - August 4, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Jennifer R. Redieske, 39, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Swedish American Hospital, Rockford, IL. She was born August 2, 1981 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Jack and Julie (Chambers) Redieske Sr. Jenni, who was also known as "Jenni girl", was a 1999 graduate of South Beloit High School, where she was homecoming queen, prom queen and snowball queen. She was an amazing athlete, and went to State for a 3-point shootout tournament. Jenni received her Bachelor's degree in accounting from Carthage College. Jenni was currently employed by Scandroli Construction of Rockford, IL. She was formerly employed by Summit Accounting Group, Janesville, WI, KRV Accounting, Beloit, WI and Taylor Company, Rockton, IL. Jenni gave nicknames to everyone, and also tried making people laugh. She had a beautiful smile and was a wonderful person all around. Jenni was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, friend and co-worker. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her son, Skylar; parents, Jack and Julie Redieske Sr.; brother, Jack Redieske Jr.; loving boyfriend, Matt Heckman; grandparents, Melvin and June Chambers; uncles and aunts: Bob (Linda) Redieske, Bill (Georgette) Redieske, Mary Redieske, Margie (Bill) Marshall and Bob (Bev) Draeving; several cousins. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Eugene and Elizabeth Redieske Sr.; and uncle, Eugene Redieske Jr.
Funeral service for Jenni will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
