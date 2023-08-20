June 4, 1959 - August 14, 2023 Beloit, WI - Jennifer L. Stauss, age 64, died August 14, 2023, at home peacefully in her sleep. She was born June 4, 1959, in Rockford to Don and Nadine (Parker) Smith. Jennifer worked at Woodward in Rockford for nearly 25 years as a machinist/drafter and finally up to a sales rep. She then retired to raise two wonderful children, Samantha, and Tyler. Jennifer met Craig Stauss at Woodward and married on April 19, 1986, in Rockford, IL. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Clinton for 25 years and was also involved in her church as treasurer and secretary for 12 years. Jennifer was extremely active in her children's lives and attended all the sporting events and school activities. She was an incredible hostess and party planner for all gatherings. Jennifer had a passion for cooking and recipes and had multiple binders with tried-and-true dishes. She also loved scrapbooking and stamping, and often had a girls' weekend with her friends. Jennifer was incredibly close to and supportive of her little sister Cindy. She also took care of her daughter, Samantha on her healing journey for over a decade. Jennifer was a constant support to everyone in her life.
She is survived by her husband, Craig; her two children, Samantha Stauss and Tyler (Glory) Stauss; one grandchild on the way; brothers, Bill (Karlene) Smith, Steve (Linda) Smith, Jeff Smith and sister, Cindy (Eric) Chinander, and half-brothers Austin Deskins and Randy (Trish) Mattingly .