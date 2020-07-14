Jennifer "Jenny" Mendoza

April 18, 1984 - July 10, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Jennifer "Jenny" Paulette Mendoza, 36, of Beloit, WI, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 10, 2020 in UW Hospital, Madison, WI. She was born on April 18, 1984 in Houston, TX, the daughter of Alfonso and Suzanne (Aube) Reyes Mendoza. Jenny was a caregiver and attended St. Peter Catholic Church, South Beloit, IL. She was one of a kind, a great cook, fun loving, helpful and a beautiful person. Jenny loved spending time with her family and taking trips to Chicago, Wisconsin Dells, Lake Geneva, and Texas.
Survivors include her significant other, Andre Velarde; children: Octavio Mendoza, Veronika Mendoza, Alfonso Velarde, Michael Moon, and Trevin King all of Beloit, WI; father, Alfonso (Elvia) Mendoza of Beloit, WI; siblings: Troy Aube, Jason (Katie) Aube, and Letisia Mendoza; god father, Charles Ogren; god sister, Jennifer Ogren; god brother, Rodney Ogren; god son, Marcello Velarde; several nieces; nephews; cousins; aunts and uncles. She was predeceased by her mother and grandparents.
Funeral service for Jennifer will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Pinnacle Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.