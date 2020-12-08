April 2, 1974 - November 24, 2020
Fitchburg, WI - Jeniffer Lee Jones age 46 of Fitchburg, WI died November 24, 2020 in her home. She was born April 2, 1974 to Thomas and Diana (Garrigan) Jones in Beloit, WI.
Jeniffer's Private Family Funeral was celebrated in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, WI. She was laid to rest in Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Jones Family on our website.
