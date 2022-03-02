Jeffrey Fulton

Chicago, IL - Jeffrey William Fulton, 72, of Chicago, IL, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
He was born on September 25, 1949, in Beloit, WI and raised in Roscoe, IL, the son of William and Betty (Shockley) Fulton. Before graduating from Hononegah High School as the salutatorian of his class, he spent a year as an AFS student in Australia. Jeff received his Bachelors Degree from Northwestern University, Medill School of Journalism and his Master's Degree from the University of Chicago.
Jeff had a long career with United Airlines where he was able to embrace his love of travel and spent many years working in India. After his retirement, he worked as a Chicago greeter and Educational Tours Inc. where he shared his love of Chicago. Jeff lived a full life, active and interested in everything. He loved nature, hiking, camping and traveled the world many times. Jeff loved to send riddles to his family and friends asking "Where am I?"
Survivors include his mother, Betty Fulton of Beloit, WI; sister, Jill (Robert) Billeci; nephew, Nicholas (Ana) Billeci; and great niece, Vera Billeci all of Sonora, CA.
Jeff was predeceased by his father, William Fulton.
A Funeral Service for Jeff will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Rockton Township Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home.