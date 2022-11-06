Jeffery T. Harris
June 11, 1953 - October 31, 2022 Beloit, WI - Jeffery T. "Jeff" Harris, 69, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

He was born on June 11, 1953 in Beloit, WI, the son of Thomas and Phyllis (Gunderson) Harris. Jeff was a 1971 Beloit Catholic High School graduate. He married Rebecca Breunlin on September 21, 2004.

