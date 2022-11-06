Jeffery T. Harris

June 11, 1953 - October 31, 2022 Beloit, WI - Jeffery T. "Jeff" Harris, 69, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on June 11, 1953 in Beloit, WI, the son of Thomas and Phyllis (Gunderson) Harris. Jeff was a 1971 Beloit Catholic High School graduate. He married Rebecca Breunlin on September 21, 2004.
Jeff was the owner and operator of Harris Chimney and Construction. He was hardworking and always willing to help others. Jeff enjoyed woodworking and telling the same joke to many people. Some might say he had a "repetitive sense of humor". He loved his labradors, Willie, Charlie and Maggie. Jeff was a loving husband and will be missed by all that knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Harris; family, Todd and Tom Goodwin, Jill (Tom) Kuehn, Jan (April) Harris, Jay (Tricia) Harris, and Jackie Harris; Nicole (Andy), Karley (Taylor), Emma (Luke), Kate, and Oliver; many cousins; good friend and right-hand man, Mario Diaz; and good friend, John Woodworth.
Jeff was predeceased by his parents; aunts and uncles; and nephew, Thomas R. "Tommy" Kuehn.
A Visitation of Remembrance for Jeff will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Followed by a eulogy for Jeff at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday in the funeral home. There will be a Celebration of Life after the eulogy at the Brass Rail, 646 4th St., Beloit, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeff's name may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, Caritas, or to the American Diabetes Association.