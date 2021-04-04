June 4, 1935 - March 30, 2021
Beloit, WI - Jeannine Johnson, 85, of Beloit, WI, died March 30, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born June 4, 1935 in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of Bess (Opsahl) and Marvin Weeden. Jeannine graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1953 and married Daniel "Danny" Johnson on September 3, 1955 at St. Jude Catholic Parish in Beloit, where she was still a member.
Jeannine was a caregiver for Danny, who suffered from MS for over 35 years, until his death this past November. She took pleasure in attending her kids' and grandkids' activities and going to Music at Harry's Place with her friends. She and Danny enjoyed going to campgrounds in their younger years. Later they would vacation in Mazatlan, Mexico and winter in Mesa, Arizona. She was proud of being inducted with Danny into the Beloit Youth Hockey Association Hall of Fame. Jeannine was a woman who was not afraid to share her opinion. She had a good sense of humor throughout her life.
She is survived by three sons, Steve (Jean) Johnson, Jeff (Susan) Johnson and Terry (Shelley) Johnson all of Beloit, WI.; brother, Dick (Polly) Weeden of Brodhead, WI.; seven grandchildren, Otis (Stephanie) Johnson, Jessica (Trent) Austin, Justin Johnson and Jenna Johnson all of Beloit, WI., Kayla (Nate) Coppernoll of San Antonio, Texas, Jordan (Kaylee Berg) Johnson of Lombard, Illinois and Jacob (Trisha) Johnson of Janesville, WI.; nine great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jill Weeden; several nieces and nephews.
Jeannine was predeceased by her husband; parents; in-laws, Helen (Walther) and Leon Johnson; sister, Carol (Paul) Brom; brothers, Don (Pat) Weeden, David Weeden; one son, Dennis "Frank" Johnson.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Jeannine and Danny will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 in the St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett St., Beloit, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will be Friday from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. in the church. Inurnment will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family.