Jeanne Marie (Desing) Kamlager
January 13, 1951 - December 1, 2022 Beloit, WI - Jeanne Marie Kamlager, 71, of Beloit, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin from a short battle with leukemia.

Jeanne was born January 13, 1951, in Des Moines, Iowa, the oldest daughter of Donald and Betty (Brown) Desing.

