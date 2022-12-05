Jeanne Marie (Desing) Kamlager

January 13, 1951 - December 1, 2022 Beloit, WI - Jeanne Marie Kamlager, 71, of Beloit, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin from a short battle with leukemia.
Jeanne was born January 13, 1951, in Des Moines, Iowa, the oldest daughter of Donald and Betty (Brown) Desing.
Jeanne graduated from Avondale High School in Auburn Hills, Michigan, continuing on to Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin, graduating with a Bachelors in Elementary Education and finishing with a master's degree from UW Whitewater, Wisconsin. She spent 37 years with the School District of Beloit, dedicated to educating children. Her love of teaching spanned through several schools in Beloit with Merrill and McNeel being two of her favorites. Jeanne loved children and loved "watching them learn and teaching them new things."
After retirement, Jeanne's passion for history and travel grew. She traveled from Alaska to Albuquerque, Hawaii to New York City, Chicago to Charleston, with multiple trips to Washington DC, where she could give you the tour of a lifetime. Jeanne had the pleasure to take several trips throughout the Caribbean and Europe. Her favorite trips included Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Prague, Budapest, the Bahamas, and Curacao, taking her final trip to Mexico just a short time ago.
Besides traveling, Jeanne enjoyed creating beautiful stained-glass art. Her hobby for over ten years, eventually making her own workspace at home. However, nothing could compare to her love of being Grandma and spending time with her family.
Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Jaimie (Josh) Ciaramita of Jenks, Oklahoma, her grandchildren, Anthony and Gia Ciaramita, brother, Mark (Leah) Desing of Clinton, Wisconsin, sister, Nancy (Wayne) Jamroz of Belvidere, Illinois, nephews Brett (Kaitlin) Jamroz of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Duncan Desing of Clinton, Wisconsin, niece Bailly Jamroz of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and long time, best friend, Carol Healless of Beloit, Wisconsin, along with several other nieces, nephews, cousins and her "spunky one-of-a-kind dog Buddy Sue". Jeanne was preceded in death by her nephew, Derek Desing.
A memorial gathering will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
