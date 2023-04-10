December 12, 1934 - April 9, 2023 Beloit, WI - Jeanne Grathwohl, 88, a long-time resident of Beloit, passed away April 9, 2023, at Cedar Crest in Janesville, WI. She was born December 12, 1934, to the late Robert and Edna (Speicher) McConnaughey in Fairmont, MN. She graduated from Fairmont High School, class of 1952. Jeanne married her high school sweetheart, James (Jim) Grathwohl, on January 9, 1954. In addition to being a full-time mom, she became a licensed real estate broker with Shockley Realty Company in Beloit. Jeanne then worked several years for Knutson Mortgage as a loan processor and Assistant to the Branch Manager. She and Jim opened Mr. G's Soup 'Er Sandwiches in the Beloit Mall in 1982 and ran it for 17 years. During this time, she also worked for Klobucar Construction, retiring in the late 90s. Jeanne was a member of St. Jude's Catholic Church, sang in the church choir, was a member of the Red Hat Society and volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul.
Jeanne was a loving wife and mother and is survived by her daughters Debra (Les) Shultz, Susan (Scott) Wallace, and Mary (Frank) Foley; eight grandchildren, Danissa (Cody) Klintworth, Rebecca (Wyatt) Baars, Leeanna Shultz, Russell Shultz, Ryan Wallace, Amanda Wallace, Michael Foley, and Sydney Foley; and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband James, her infant daughter, Jeannie, her parents, and her sister, Barbara Sisson.
Jeanne's Christian Mass of Funeral Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday April 12, 2023, at ST. JUDE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 737 Hackett Street, Beloit. Friends will be received prior to Mass at St. Jude's starting at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Tabor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.