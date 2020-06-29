March 5, 1939 - June 25, 2020
South Beloit, IL -- Jeanette M. Niedermeier, 81, of South Beloit, IL, died the evening of Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was born March 5, 1939, in South Beloit, IL, the daughter of Pug and Harriett (Burger) Lloyd. She married Ron R. Neidermeier on January 19, 1955 in Corinth, MS, married 57 years. Jeanette worked outside the home for many years but most importantly she was a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her three children: Lonny (Sheri) Niedermeier of Oshkosh, WI, Rick (Lori) Niedermeier and Sherry (Mark) Stebbins both of South Beloit, IL; six grandchildren: Leigh Ann (Kyle), Aaron, Erika (Andy), Justin, Jill (Nathan), and Kala; 12 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and sister, Kathy Snow. She was predeceased by her mother and father; husband, Ron; sister, Dorothy Soderlund; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
