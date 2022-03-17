Beloit, WI - Dorothy J. "Jeanette" Krause, 58, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital after complications due to COVID - 19.
She was born on March 2, 1964 in Hayti, MO, the daughter of Wayne and Nora (Chidester) Sipes. Jeanette was a 1982 Portageville High School graduate.
Jeanette was formerly employed by BMO Harris Bank in Beloit. She was very creative, smart, kind and thoughtful. Jeanette had a wonderful sense of humor. She enjoyed being out in the nature, vacationing, going 4 wheeling, working with flowers, and doing arts and crafts.
Survivors include her son, Ryland of Beloit, WI; boyfriend, James "Jimmy" McKinney of Beloit, WI; mother, Nora (Walter "Lee") Stockton of Portageville, MO; siblings, Janet (Rev. Danny) Rodgers of Batesville, AR, Tonya Mays, Teresa Dennison (Robert Loughary), Tammy (Randy) Hughes and Nathan (Britney) Sipes all of Portageville, MO; step brothers, Mark (Senora) Stockton of Mill Spring, MO, and Nick (Bonnie) Stockton of Portageville, MO; nieces and nephews, Lance (Emily) Sipes, Lauren (Justin) Sells, Deanna Rodgers, Emily (Cody) Myers, Barry (Stefanie) Dennison, Ashley (J.T. Brandenburg) Dennison, Brent (Cristi) Dennison, Brandon (Amanda) Dennison, Saelem Sipes, Tre Sipes, Canaan Sipes, Cassidy Hughes, Gabe Hughes, and Ciera (Will) Dougherty; several great nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; and many friends, including her BMO family.
Jeanette was predeceased by her father, Wayne Sipes and brother, Tyrone Sipes.
Funeral Services were held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 in the Apostolic Truth Tabernacle with Rev. Danny Rodgers officiating and Rev. A.R. Gentry co-officiating. Burial was held in Portageville Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.