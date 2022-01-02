Roscoe, IL - Jean M. Watson, 89, of Roscoe, IL, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Highview In The Woodlands, Rockton, IL.
She was born on June 29, 1932, in Nekoosa, WI, the daughter of Arthur and Anne (Casey) Seelow. Jean graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1950. She married Carl Watson on November 15, 1952 in St. Thomas Catholic Church, Beloit, WI.
Jean was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in South Beloit, St. Peter's Sewing Group, St. Peter's Altar Society, Rockford Board of Ed Retired Secretaries and Rockton Women's Club. Jean was employed by the Rockford School District for 11 years, until her retirement in 1997. She was active in helping her husband with his farming operation for 23 years. Jean enjoyed being with her family, taking care of her grandchildren, sewing, crocheting and traveling.
Survivors include her husband, Carl Watson; daughters, Juleen Watson of Simpsonville, SC, Lois Pfeifer of Loves Park, IL and Carla (Adam) Morrison of Belvidere, IL; sons, Tom (Sue) Watson of Poplar Grove, IL and Randy Watson of Belvidere, IL; grandchildren, Wayne, Teresa, Dan, Julie, Georgia, Brian, Rebecca, Nichole, Michael, Mitchell, Whitney, Luke and Tristan; great grandchildren, Austin, Raquel, Brooklyn, Nicholas and Ava; sister, Lynn (Claude) Ramquist of Grove, NC; and brother, Ed Seelow of Beloit, WI.
Jean was predeceased by her parents; daughters, Marjorie and Christine; son, Greg; brothers, Arthur and Bill; sister, Kathryn Elliott; and nephews, Art and Steve.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Jean will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 in St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit, IL, with Father Romeo Pavino officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery.