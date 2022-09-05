Beloit, WI - Jean R. Johnson, 97, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Willowick Assisted Living. Surviving numerous health issues over the years, always with a positive attitude and smile. She was truly a cancer survivor.
She was born November 30, 1924 in Spring Valley Township, WI, the daughter of Tillman and Mabel (Burtness) Everson. Jean was a 1942 graduate of Brodhead High School, Brodhead, WI and later a graduate of Blackhawk Technical College. Jean married Harold Haugen in 1945 at Luther Valley Church. Jean was a homemaker and farmer's wife.
On June 25, 1976 she married Raymond J. Johnson in Shirland, IL and enjoyed their senior lives together, traveling in their RV and fishing. She later moved to Inman Estates and lived there for many years.
Survivors include her children, Linda Cowan of Brodhead, WI, Carolyn Hagen of Orfordville, WI, and Rodney Haugen of Brodhead, WI.; grandchildren, Steven Cowan, April (Dan) Halbach, Crystal (Ed) McConnell, Travis (Leah) Haugen, Todd (Noe) Haugen, Cody (Megan) Cash and Tiffany (Jared Kotajarvi) Cash; and 18 great grandchildren.
A special thank you to Dr. Cheryl Miller, Amy at Heartland Promedical Hospice, Willowick Sr. Living, and especially Tanya and Sandi who always made her smile that little smile. RIP Mom.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, Ray; sister and brother-in-law, Marie (Clifford) Clair and infant sister, Evelyn.
A Funeral service for Jean will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Larry Froemming officiating. Burial will be in Shirland Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.