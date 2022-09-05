Jean R. Johnson

November 30, 1924 - August 26, 2022

Beloit, WI - Jean R. Johnson, 97, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Willowick Assisted Living. Surviving numerous health issues over the years, always with a positive attitude and smile. She was truly a cancer survivor.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you