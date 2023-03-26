Jean E. Schrader

January 8, 1934 - March 21, 2023 Beloit, WI - Jean Ellen Schrader, 89, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 while doing her favorite activity, dancing.
She was born on January 8, 1934 in Racine, WI, the daughter of Robert and Helen (Eldred) Huff. Jean was a 1952 Oconomowoc High School graduate. She attended the University of Wisconsin Whitewater and Rockford College, receiving her Masters Degree in 1969. Jean married Ronald Schrader on August 9, 1952 in Hartland, WI.
Jean was employed by the School District of Beloit for over 50 years. She taught at McNeel Middle School and Converse Elementary School, where she was an active member of the Beloit Education Association. Among her many accomplishments, she was presented with the Teacher of the Year award in Rock County.
Her biggest joys in life were spending time with family and dancing with her true love for 70 years, Ron. Jean was also an active member of the Janesville Senior Center Choristers.
Survivors include her husband and dance partner of 70 years, Ronald Schrader; daughter, Barb (Bill Brophy) Simpson; grandchildren, Julie (Reed) Staffin, Ellen (Steve) Doran, and Chris (Heather) Simpson; great-grandchildren, Alex (Michael Olson) McGraw-Staffin, Mathew Staffin, Taylor Payne, Tyler Staffin, Junior Campa, Jose Campa, Jack Doran, and Finlee Doran; brother, Ed Huff; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Jean was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Deb McGraw; granddaughter, Kelly McGraw; brothers, John Huff and Bob Huff; and sister, Shirley Schwarz.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Beloit Memorial Hospital, the Med Flight Team, and UW Hospital.
A Visitation of Remembrance for Jean will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023 in the River of Life United Methodist Church, 2375 Prairie Ave., Beloit, WI. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Pastor Brenda Whitford officiating. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to River of Life United Methodist Church.