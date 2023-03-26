Jean E. Schrader

January 8, 1934 - March 21, 2023 Beloit, WI - Jean Ellen Schrader, 89, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 while doing her favorite activity, dancing.

She was born on January 8, 1934 in Racine, WI, the daughter of Robert and Helen (Eldred) Huff. Jean was a 1952 Oconomowoc High School graduate. She attended the University of Wisconsin Whitewater and Rockford College, receiving her Masters Degree in 1969. Jean married Ronald Schrader on August 9, 1952 in Hartland, WI.

