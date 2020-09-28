April 1, 1929 - September 18, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Jean Ann Stowell, 91, of Beloit passed away peacefully at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Facility on September 18th, 2020. Jean was born on April 1st, 1929 in Beloit to John and Gena (Stuvengen) Fjelstad. She spent her early years in Beloit where she graduated high school. She then married her husband William Frances Stowell on August 21st, 1955. They spent some time living in Beloit before settling down in the country near Orfordville where she was a caring housewife. Jean and William enjoyed 53 years of marriage before he unfortunately passed on June 23rd, 2009. One of Jean's biggest passions was traveling. In her early life she lived overseas in Italy, Switzerland, and England; a period full of memories that she treasured. She was also a devoted member of the Orfordville Lutheran Church. Jean was a vibrant woman that loved her family and friends dearly; she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Nancy Quist; grandchildren, Sarah (Robert) Schulz and Meagan (Tyrone) Evans; great-grandchildren: Jack and Adam Schulz, Madelynn, Drew, Benjamin and Oliver Evans; and her sister, Margaret Lepley of Denver, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents;, her husband William; her son Kenneth Raymond; and her sister Helen O'Neal.
A private family service was held at Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery where Jean was laid to rest in the Fjelstad family plot next to her mother and with her beloved son and husband.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Rainbow Hospice facility, as well as Director Marti Daniels of Nitardy Funeral Home for their help and compassion.