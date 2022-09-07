Jay W. Johns

Beloit, WI - Jay Weston Johns, 60, of Beloit, WI, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, September 5, 2022 in his home after a battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
He was born on March 27, 1962 in Beloit, WI, the son of Jerald and Jacqaclyn (Weston) Johns. Jay was a 1980 Topeka High School graduate. He met his future wife, Colleen Carson while working at the Holiday Inn where he was a cook and she was a waitress. They got married on November 24, 1984 in Beloit, WI.
Jay was formerly employed by Guenther Electric, Forte, Ackley Electric, Pridham Electronics, MiTek Corporation and Apple Tree Audio. He was the proud owner and operator of GBC Sound and Lighting. He was a member of the IBEW Local #890 and an avid Green Bay Packer fan. Jay enjoyed hunting, hanging out at the Alibi, listening to music and was the #1 fan of the Zac Matthews Band. He was very patriotic and could often be found riding his Red, White and Blue Harley and his Trike. Jay loved cooking, family get togethers, and spending time with his granddaughters.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Colleen Johns; sons, Zach "Johnsy" (fiancé, Chesney Boughton) Johns of Janesville, WI and Brandon (Jessica) Johns of Afton, WI; granddaughters, Rayna and River Johns; father, Jerald "Jerry" (Joyce) Johns; brothers, James (Anita) Johns, Jeffrey (Jeanine) Johns and Jonathon Johns; several nieces, nephews and cousins; aunt, Janet (Don) Wiess; uncle, Wes Brill; mother-in-law, Sally Carson; sisters-in-law, Cheri ( Kevin) Abb, Cathy Turner, Connie (Art Herrington) Carson and Caryn (Van) Goff; brothers-in-law, Thomas Carson and Jim Carson.
Jay was predeceased by his mother; son, Aaron Johns; father-in-law, Thomas Carson; sister-in-law, Cindy Quimby; aunts and uncles.
A Memorial Service for Jay will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in the funeral home.
Memorials in his name may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.