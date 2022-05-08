Jason Schoville

Beloit, WI - On May 4, 2022, Jason William Schoville "Jay, JJ, Guy, Scov", loving husband and father, passed away at age 51 due to a tragic automobile collision.
He was born on November 24, 1970 in Beloit, WI, the son of Shirley Ann and Charles William Schoville.
Jason leaves behind his wife Tracy; children, Eric (Kari) Davisson, Nicole (Randal) Schoville, Kayle (Hans) Schoville, Nettie Schoville, and Lauren (Brent) James, all of Beloit; grandchildren, Ayden, Levi, Sophia, Gavin, Calleigh, and Frances; mother, Shirley Schoville; sisters, Lori Schoville, Heather (Eric) Schober and Gabriele (Jeffrey) Green; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Michael Larson, Amy (Jerry) Lantz, Kathy (Jason) Wrage, John Meade, Thomas (Bobbie) Boyd, Josh (Erica) Boyd, Samantha Meade; mothers-in-law, Linda Meade and Tina (Rick) Lawrence; aunts, uncles, cousin, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Charles William Schoville and cousin, Jeremiah Schoville.
Jason owned and operated JW Schoville Construction and also worked for the Local 314 Carpenters Union. He had an exceptional talent for building and construction. His sister Heather describes him as "perfectly imperfect" because of his great attention to detail.
Jason's heart and soul was dedicated to his family. He enjoyed his time being around his wife, grandchildren, children, mother, uncle Benny, family, and friends. Jason had a great love for camping, cooking, listening to talk radio, reading, collecting NASA memorabilia, the Packers, and doing any off the wall project Tracy had in store for him.
Funeral Services for Jason will be at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Larry Froemming officiating. Burial will be in Baldwin Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday in the funeral home.