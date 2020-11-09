August 6, 1955 - November 5, 2020
Beloit, WI - Jaruwon "Thim" Lervik, 65, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the UW Hospital, Madison, WI.
She was born August 6, 1955 in Udon Thani, Thailand. Thim married Bradley J. Lervik on March 23, 1976 in Udon Thani, Thailand.
Thim was employed by Frito-Lay for 32 years. She was an amazing person and had a great passion for cooking, gardening and fishing. Thim was the kindest, most selfless person anyone could meet, but most of all, her family was everything to her.
Thim was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be missed dearly.
Survivors include her husband, Brad Lervik; children, Barb Lervik of Beloit, WI, Jessie (Mike) Marquette of Beloit, WI and Joel (Anamar) Lervik of Bristow, VA; grandchildren, MacKenzie, Elie, Aiden, Bradley, Sloane and Scarlett; great granddaughter, Malia; nine brothers and sister in Thailand; mother-in-law, Barbara Lervik of Beloit, WI; in-laws, Bruce (Mary ) Lervik of Janesville, WI, Barry (Karen) Lervik and Becky (Matt) Ottesen both of Beloit, WI; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, father-in-law, Burt Lervik; brother-in-law, Blake; like a sister, Sripan "Sunee" Hals and family dog, Sophie.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
