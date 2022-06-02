Jared Zane

February 1, 1971 - May 29, 2022
Beloit, WI - Jared A. Zane, 51, of Beloit, WI, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, May 29, 2022 in his home.
He was born on February 1, 1971 in Beloit, WI, the son of Jack Sr. and Theresa (Hollis) Zane. Jared was a 1989 Beloit Turner High School graduate. He furthered his education at the University of Wisconsin Rock County, Blackhawk Technical College and the University of Wisconsin Concordia. Jared married Jennifer Fish on September 12, 1998 and later married Heidi Hanson on October 24, 2015.
Jared was employed by Frito Lay for 23 years and PPG in Darien, WI. He was an on-call firefighter for the Town of Beloit from August 2001 until April 2008. Jared loved God and was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. His family was his number one priority and he was loved by everyone. Jared was a great, kind, loving, loyal and honest person. He had a wonderful sense of humor and could brighten anyone's day with his cheesy jokes. Jared loved hunting, fishing, boating, Elvis and most importantly his dogs, Winchester and Browning. He also loved his cats, Colt and Ruger. He was very knowledgeable and smart, especially when it came to talking politics and history. Jared was proud of his Irish heritage. He was an avid Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Baltimore Orioles fan. Jared's love for baseball also translated to his love of softball. He was the assistant softball coach for Beloit Turner High School from 1990 to 1996 and a YMCA head coach for his daughter's softball team in 2010.
Survivors include his wife, Heidi Hanson Zane of Beloit, WI; daughters, Alyssa Heumiller and Carson Zane; granddaughter, Delilah Mae; parents, Jack Sr. and Theresa Zane of Beloit, WI; sisters, Danielle (Mike) Place of Beloit, WI and Darla Thill of Janesville, WI; brother, Jack (Sandy) Zane of Janesville, WI; numerous nieces and nephews; father and mother-in-law, Neal (Judith Jenner) Hanson of South Beloit, IL and Annamarie McEachern of Beloit, WI; and sisters-in-law, Lori (Der Beadnell) Viederis of Rockford, IL and Linda (Steve) Cook of Beloit, WI; cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives, friends and close neighbors.
Jared was predeceased by his grandparents; brother-in-law, James "Jim" Thill; and uncle, Bill Edwardson.
A Memorial Mass for Jared will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 222 Shopiere Rd, Beloit, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
The benefit for Jared will still be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit, WI. Please join us in celebrating his life.
