Janice Pinnow

December 12, 1961 - April 4, 2023 Janesville, WI - Janice Pinnow, 61, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

She was born on December 12, 1961, in Saulte Ste. Marie, MI, the daughter of Claude and Donna Daniels. Janice graduated from Cedarville High School in Cedarville, MI. She was also a graduate of Blackhawk Technical College with a Degree in Accounting.

