December 12, 1961 - April 4, 2023 Janesville, WI - Janice Pinnow, 61, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
She was born on December 12, 1961, in Saulte Ste. Marie, MI, the daughter of Claude and Donna Daniels. Janice graduated from Cedarville High School in Cedarville, MI. She was also a graduate of Blackhawk Technical College with a Degree in Accounting.
Janice worked for the City of Beloit Department of Public Works for over 20 years, a job that she loved. She married the love of her life, Mike Pinnow on October 9, 2004. He predeceased her on January 24, 2011. She longed for the day that she would be with him again, they are now dancing together again in Heaven.
Jan was a loving, kind person that would do whatever she could to help other. She was known for her smile that lit up a room and her warm, comforting hugs. She was an active member and volunteer at First Lutheran Church in Janesville, WI, where she was very much loved and will be sorely missed. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. There was nothing she wouldn't do for her family.
Survivors include her sons, Ryan Cartwright and Brad Cartwright; "bonus" daughters, Amy Krebs and Randi Gretschmann; stepchildren, Stephanie Williams and Jarrod Williams; grandchildren, Bailey, Payton, Alex, Austin, Willow, Zoey, Harrison, Liam, Ethan, Addison, and Owen; brother, Larry Daniels; sisters, Robbie Simonsen, and Shelly Stevenson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles; special friends, Jim Mawhinney, Verna and Joe Saladino, and the "Hospice Posse".
Janice was predeceased by her parents, Claude and Donna Daniels; husband, Mike Pinnow; brothers-in-law, David Stevenson, Larry Simonsen, and Keith Pinnow; sister-in-law, Robby Daniels; and father-in-law, Alfred Pinnow.
A Funeral Service for Janice will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023 in the First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville, WI, with Rev. Michael Mueller officiating. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023. Visitation of Remembrance will be held at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.