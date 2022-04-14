Beloit, WI - Janice M. Betz age 86 of Beloit died Thursday April 7, 2022 at Autumn Lakes in Beloit. She was born September 15, 1935 to William and Ethel (Droege) Langhoff in Chicago, IL. Janice graduated from Glenbard High School, class of 1953. She married George "Bill" Betz, Sr. on August 3, 1957. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2000. Bill and Janice enjoyed the Rock River and the camaraderie at the Star Zenith Boat Club. Janice was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish and the Red Hat Society. She was a wonderful homemaker and embraced her role as a mother. Janice was a classy, well dressed lady who enjoyed playing euchre, bridge, and shopping. She regularly volunteered with her Red Hat ladies for the veterans, Beloit family services and campaigned for the Humane Society of Southern WI. Janice loved her family and friends and will be remembered for being "So Sweet".
She is survived by her two children, Sheree Betz and Billy (Judy) Betz both of Beloit; her sister Jeannie (Nick) Koba of Coal City, IL; Niece Jan Koba (Brian) of Springfield, IL; Nephew Nick Jr. of Braceville IL; and great nephews Kyle, Blake, and Mitch of Springfield IL; along with many friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Special thanks to Dr. Chughtai as well as the staff at Autumn Lakes for all the loving care and support given to Janice and her family.
Janice's Funeral Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday April 22, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received in the Funeral Home on Thursday April 21st from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 12 Noon until the time of service. Family burial will be in the Turtleville cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Janice's name to the Humane Society of Southern WI or to OLA Parish. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Betz family on our website.