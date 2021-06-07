Janice E. Mickelson

June 14, 1935 - June 3, 2021
Beloit, WI - Janice Elaine Mickelson age 85 of Beloit died Thursday June 3, 2021 at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born June 14, 1935 to the late Nick and Avis (Loftus) Rowley in Evansville, WI. Janice graduated from Evansville High School, class of 1953. She married Russell Mickelson on November 29, 1955. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2004. Janice worked as a bookkeeper for many years before her retirement in 2000. She was an member of the Beloit Moose Club. Janice enjoyed playing cards and dominos at several senior centers across Rock County. She will be remembered for her volunteer work at the Hospital and the Angel Museum as well as helping the elderly with needed transportation
Janice is survived by her three children, Cay (Dan Bellard) Madoff of Beloit, David (Lynda) Mickelson of Beloit and Eric (Laurie) Mickelson of Fond du Lac; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and her brother, Gerald Rowley of Waunakee, WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter and son in law, Pamala (Kim) Valery and her brother Dennis Rowley.
Janice's Funeral Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday June 10, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the National Diabetes Foundation. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Mickelson family on our website.
