Janet Marilyn (Zwieg) Rodriguez

April 4, 1938 - February 26, 2021
Darien, WI - Janet Marilyn Rodriguez, age 82, of Darien, WI passed to eternal life on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Alden Meadow Health Center in Clinton, WI. She was born in Elkhorn, WI on April 4, 1938, the daughter of Albert and Louise Zwieg.
Janet was proud to have lived her whole life in Darien, WI, graduating from high school there having been an A-student, cheerleader and prom queen. She also attended UW-Whitewater. She was a dedicated, caring mother to her four children. She was married to Joaquin Rodriguez since October 3, 1983. Janet was devoted to her church all her life. She worked in a lab at Libby's for many years, and was a volunteer, poll worker, and blood donor. She enjoyed reading, bowling, swimming, dancing, exercise, and her family. She was a kind, honest, loving person all her life, and exemplified these attributes for her children and to those around her.
She is survived by her husband Joaquin, children Cynthia (Martin Saunders) Snyder, Gerald (Renee Harkness) Snyder, Mary (Kenneth) Hudson, and Charles Snyder III. Also grandchildren Sarah Hudson, and Kenneth (Anna) Hudson III, and great-grandson Noah Hudson; brother Allen Zwieg, and brother-in-law Jose Garcia. She was also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Janet was preceded in death by her first husband Charles W Snyder Jr and by her sister Marcia Sharp.
Visitation will be held at the Darien Community Baptist Church (11 1st Street, Darien, WI) on Friday March 5th, 2021 from 10-12 AM with funeral service at 12 PM. Interment will be at the Darien Cemetery. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the family.