August 10, 2021
Rockford, IL - Janet Louise Perry, 77, of Rockford, IL passed away August 10, 2021. Born December 14, 1943 in Galesburg, IL, the daughter of James and Ruth Elizabeth (Bloomgren) Brackett. Janet was a former member of First Church of the Open Bible, Galesburg, IL. She was very active in her community at the Cloisters, where she participated in cocktail club, card club and coffee club. Janet also loved to cook and bake.
Survivors include children, Lawrence (Susan) Perry, Lorie (Tim) Perry, Lachel (Brad) Fowler, Leslie (Jay) Nightingale; grandchildren, Kristin, Kathleen, Courtney, Stephen, Alexa, Natalie, Kallie, Mara; great grandchildren, Bella, Quinn, Taitt, Greer, Kyle, Kendall, Everly; siblings, Everett (Rose) Brackett, Ellen Brackett, Bob (Cathy) Brackett, Bill Brackett; husband of 45 years and father of her children, Ron Perry; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe. Private burial in Galesburg, IL. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com