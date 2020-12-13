December 2, 2020
Beloit, WI - Janet L. Heinrich, 56, of Beloit, WI, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Aurora St. Luke's Hospital, Milwaukee, WI.
She was born May 29, 1964 in Vinton, IA, the daughter of Edward H. and Martha (Furler) Cohrt. Janet was a graduate of Benton Community High School. She married Joseph P. Heinrich on December 16, 2016 in Janesville, WI.
Janet loved her Speedway ice coffee, doing crafts, playing bingo, watching movies and the Green Bay Packers with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph Heinrich of Beloit, WI; children, Zachery and Jasmine Heinrich both of Beloit, WI; sister, Joyce Thompson of River Falls, WI; and sister-in-law, Kathy Walton of Palo, IA.
She was predeceased by her parents, three brothers, Terry, Gary and Michael Cohrt.
A memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com