Beloit, WI - Janet G. Stephens, 87, a long time Beloit resident passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021 peacefully at home with family by her side.
She was born on April 11, 1934 in Oelwein, IA, to Frank and Gertrude (Ellis) Beven. Janet moved with her family to Wisconsin in 1951 where she married William "Bill" J. Stephens on August 1, 1953. They had four children, William "Billy" O. Stephens, Katherine L. Dewey of Janesville, Julie A. Ford of Orfordville and David B. Stephens of Janesville.
Janet retired after 25 years from Electrol Specialties Co. in South Beloit, IL. She enjoyed her retirement by spending her free time crocheting blankets, painting, and most recently, making beautiful handmade cards for every occasion with her very dear friend, Patricia Edge.
Survivors include her daughters, Katherine and Julie; son, David; three generations of grandchildren; and her sister, Margaret Irving.
She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Gertrude; husband Bill; son, Billy Stephens; grandchildren, Emma and Jamison Stephens; brother, Owen Beven; and sister, Sharon Molique.
The whole Stephens family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to Agrace Hospice for the amazing job they did during this difficult time for our family.
A Visitation of Remembrance will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.