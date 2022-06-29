Janet Easton

Rockford, WI - Janet M. Easton, 90, of Rockford, IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Fair Oaks Health Care Center.
She was born on September 24, 1931, in Beloit, WI and grew up in Rockton, IL, the daughter of Harry and Marie (Gleasman) Sander. Janet was a 1949 Hononegah High School graduate. She furthered her education at Northern Illinois University. Janet married Francis Easton on August 8, 1959 in Rockford, IL. He predeceased her on June 3, 2005.
Janet was formerly employed by the South Beloit School District for 37 years as a teacher. She loved working with her students and teaching them the importance of an education. Janet had a love for reading and because of that she took great pride in having all of her kindergarteners learn to read. She was a former member of the Rockton Methodist Church and a member of the Court Street United Methodist Church. Janet enjoyed family vacations and spending her summers off with her two girls. She had many pets over the years and loved all of them dearly. Janet enjoyed spending time with her grandsons. After her daughter Holly (Stephen) moved to Minnesota, Janet enjoyed visiting them and reading by the lake.
Survivors include her daughters, Holly (Stephen) Purfeerst and Lisa (Scott) Fisher; grandsons, Jackson Purfeerst, Sam Fisher and Ben Fisher; and close family friends, DuWayne and Nancy Stanis.
Janet was predeceased by her parents.
A Memorial Service for Janet will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Inurnment will be in Rockton Cemetery for Janet and Francis. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday in the funeral home.