Janet E. Schilke

November 10, 1936 - January 18, 2023 Clinton, WI - Janet E. Schilke age 86 of Clinton died Wednesday January 18, 2023, at Willowick in Clinton. She was born November 10, 1936, to Earl and Elvira (Dalrymple) Guif in Wisconsin. Janet graduated from Sharon High School, class of 1954. She attended Milwaukee cosmetology college for two years. Janet married Henry "Hank" Schilke on October 8, 1956, in Wheaton, IL. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2001. Janet was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Clinton and a member of the Sharon Legion Auxiliary since 1956. She assisted her husband, Hank in his funeral & furniture businesses in both Sharon and Clinton. Janet also worked as a teachers aid at the Sharon School and volunteered at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Janet was an avid gardener, enjoyed reading and caring for her lawn.

Janet is survived by her two daughters, Susan (Tom) Bottoms and Barbara (Daniel) Norris; three grandchildren, Kati (Rick) Miller, Carrie (Michael) Lee & Eric (Brooke) Lee; one great grandson, Alex Neuwirth; her four sisters, Marilyn Lowry, Ginny Utesch, Barb (Joe) Zondlo and Sherry Jimieson; her brother, Stan (Carol) Guif; her sister-in-law, Cheryl Stephen and many nieces and nephews.

