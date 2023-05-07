Janet E. Easland

April 2, 2023 Beloit, WI - Janet E. Easland, age 95, from Beloit, Wisconsin, peacefully passed away, April 2, 2023 at Riverside Terrace in Beloit, Wisconsin. Janet was the youngest child of Carroll and Margaret Brown and had two older brothers, Ted and Tom. She was a 1945 graduate of Beloit High School and attended the University of Wisconsin, majoring in nutrition. Janet's life changed when she met a very special person, Donald Easland, also a student at the University of Wisconsin. They married at St. Paul's Episcopal church, December 20, 1947. Donald predeceased Janet in 2002.

Above all, Janet was a devoted mother, lovingly raising four children. She took great pleasure in being a grandmother to five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

