April 2, 2023 Beloit, WI - Janet E. Easland, age 95, from Beloit, Wisconsin, peacefully passed away, April 2, 2023 at Riverside Terrace in Beloit, Wisconsin. Janet was the youngest child of Carroll and Margaret Brown and had two older brothers, Ted and Tom. She was a 1945 graduate of Beloit High School and attended the University of Wisconsin, majoring in nutrition. Janet's life changed when she met a very special person, Donald Easland, also a student at the University of Wisconsin. They married at St. Paul's Episcopal church, December 20, 1947. Donald predeceased Janet in 2002.
Above all, Janet was a devoted mother, lovingly raising four children. She took great pleasure in being a grandmother to five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Janet had a wonderful sense of humor, enjoying numerous friendships and interests throughout her life. During college Janet and Don developed a fondness for the card game, Bridge. As a couple, they were active in several Bridge clubs in the community. Together they enjoyed a happy social life, gathering and playing Bridge at friends' homes.
As a child, Janet became interested in sports of all types. At Todd Elementary school, she won the marbles championship in sixth grade. It is there she got the nickname, Brownie, which stayed with her all her life. Janet cheered on the UW Badgers, the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Cubs and professional golf. Janet played golf for 40 years at the Krueger-Haskell Municipal Golf Course in Beloit.
Janet had a strong love of travel, planning numerous family car trips when the children were young so they could have fun learning about history where it happened. Later in life she got her realtor license. She enjoyed helping people and worked for the Boutelle Agency in Beloit for many years. The work also supported her passion for travel. Janet and Don took many wonderful trips all over the world which Janet chronicled with her keen eye for photography.
Janet was deeply devoted to the community of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Beloit. Alongside dear friends, Janet actively participated in the Olde Rectory Sales, was a member of the vestry, and Episcopal Church Women. Janet loved music and was a member of the Friends of Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra. Janet and Don often attended the Lyric Opera in Chicago.
Janet volunteered for over 50 years with the Beloit Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She and Don volunteered at Meals on Wheels and Caritas for many years. Janet loved history and was a member of DAR, Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a lifelong avidly engaged reader, and in recent years started a monthly book club with friends. Greatly interested in politics Janet was well versed and up to the minute with current events.
Survivors include her children, Laurey (Michael Paulsen) Easland, of Iowa City, IA; Thomas (Linda) Easland of Almond, WI; Holly (Jim Mankopf) Easland of Spring Green, WI; and Mary (John Graf) Easland of Beloit, Wisconsin. Her grandchildren are Levi (Shizu)Easland, Emily (Kevin) Ray, Jordan Easland, Katherine Culbertson, and Miles Easland. Great grandchildren are Heidi Ray, Liam Ray, and Aimee Ray.
Janet was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Carroll Brown; two brothers, Edward and Thomas Brown; and her husband, Donald Easland.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Riverside Terrace and Beloit Hospice for their wonderful care during Janet's time with them.
A memorial service for Janet will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Avenue, Beloit, WI, with Pastor T J Humphrey officiating. Inurnment will be in The Chapel of Joseph of Arimathea Columbarium. Visitation of remembrance will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal or the charity of your choice.