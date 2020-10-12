October 25, 1941 - September 30, 2020
Racine, WI - Janet A. McCormick, age 78, passed away Wednesday September 30, 2020 at her residence to join her husband Bill, who preceded her in death last week. Janet was born in Beloit, WI on October 25, 1941, daughter of the late Ralph and Marion (nee: Joy) Eichman.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held for Jan and her husband at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave, Racine, WI on Saturday October 3, 2020, 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St. Edward's Catholic Church or the Eagle's Nest have been suggested. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary and send condolences to the family at