Janesville, WI - Janelle K. Hanson, age 56, passed away on May 5, 2022 of early onset dementia at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, Wisconsin. Janelle was born to Aileen Dagney (Carlson) Hanson and Ralph Mansfield Hanson on July 22, 1965 in Beloit, Wisconsin. Janelle graduated from F.J. Turner High School, Beloit Township, class of 1983. She was a long time employee of Kandu Industries in Janesville, Wisconsin and active for many years in Wisconsin Special Olympics, excelling in bowling and bocce ball.
In Janelle's leisure time, she enjoyed antiquing, going out to eat at Culver's Restaurant, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, coloring and doing her number puzzles. Throughout her lifetime she was an avid Green Bay Packers football and Minnesota Twins baseball fan, and she'd never miss watching the game show, Wheel of Fortune, in the afternoons. Most importantly, she loved Mickey and Minnie Mouse who kept her company every day. Janelle will be missed for her sweetness, quirky sense of humor and her great hugs.
Janelle is survived by her sister, Dr. JoAnn M. (Hanson) Olson and brother-in-law, COL Richard E. Olson, USA (Ret); brother Duane R. Hanson and sister-in-law Svitlana Hanson; brother Brian D. Hanson; niece, Michele Hanson; nephews Clayton Hanson and James R. Stone IV; grandnephew Daniel Hanson and grandnieces, Elizabeth Lynthacum and Jade Hanson; and special friend, Ginni Deer.
The Hanson family would like to thank all those who have known Janelle and worked with and assisted throughout her life. We would especially like to thank the staff of Agrace Hospice of Janesville for their kindness and compassion in Janelle's final days, and the staff of the REM Group Home in Janesville, Wisconsin, where she last lived, for their love and care.
Janelle's graveside service will be on Friday, May 20, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit, Wisconsin. Please share a memory or condolence with the family at the Brian Mark Funeral Home website, www.brianmarkfh.com