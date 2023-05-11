Jane Piland Baker
March 26, 1948 - May 8, 2023 Beloit, WI - Jane Piland Baker, D. Min, age 75, of Beloit, WI peacefully drifted into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 8, 2023, at home in the presence of her husband. Jane was born with a servant's heart in Suffolk, Virginia on March 26, 1948, to Gordon and Agnes (Pierce) Piland.

Jane held a Doctorate in Christian Counseling and worked for the Catholic Church as Assistant Director of Counseling at Marywood University in Scranton, PA before she retired. She was cited by the Armed Service Ministry for distributing free Bibles to battleships, military posts, and military nursing homes. Jane downplayed her numerous accomplishments and went out of her way to serve people. She and her husband, Thomas, were true partners in ministry.

