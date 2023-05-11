March 26, 1948 - May 8, 2023 Beloit, WI - Jane Piland Baker, D. Min, age 75, of Beloit, WI peacefully drifted into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 8, 2023, at home in the presence of her husband. Jane was born with a servant's heart in Suffolk, Virginia on March 26, 1948, to Gordon and Agnes (Pierce) Piland.
Jane held a Doctorate in Christian Counseling and worked for the Catholic Church as Assistant Director of Counseling at Marywood University in Scranton, PA before she retired. She was cited by the Armed Service Ministry for distributing free Bibles to battleships, military posts, and military nursing homes. Jane downplayed her numerous accomplishments and went out of her way to serve people. She and her husband, Thomas, were true partners in ministry.
She leaves behind the love of her life and husband, LT COL Thomas E Baker, cherished friends, and four precious grandchildren, Scott, Shane, Summer, and Scarlett.
Jane was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Shannon Jane, parents, Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Alexander Piland, brother Mark Thomas Piland and many family members, for a joyous reunion in Heaven.
A graveside service and interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1 p.m. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Beloit Regional Hospice.
Fond Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.