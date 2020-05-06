- May 4, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Jane L. Klein, of Beloit, WI, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
The daughter of MaryAnne and Stanton Presho. She was married to Bob Klein.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; sons, Joseph, Michael and Dennis; grandchildren, Donnavie and Brian; brother, Jim; sister, Kathy; niece, Jacqueline; and nephew, Eric.
As per her wishes she will be cremated. There will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
