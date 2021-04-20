Jane Ellen (Howland) Svennevig

September 23, 1942 - April 13, 2021
Beloit, WI - Jane Ellen Svennevig passed away peacefully on April 13, 2021 in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
Born in Beloit Wisconsin to parents, Calvin and Ethel (Bittrich) Howland on September 23, 1942. She was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High school and then went on to get her bachelor's degree in Education at UW Whitewater, where she majored in English and minored in French. She taught both at Turner High School and then Blackhawk Technical College. Later, while working full time and raising a family, she earned her master's degree from UW Madison, and eventually became a Vice President at Blackhawk Technical College. She was highly successful and motivated in her professional life but she balanced that incredibly with love and family.
Jane met her future husband, Egil Svennevig, when he was on an agricultural exchange in the US from Norway. He returned to Norway but distance could not keep them apart. They married on October 24, 1964, United Nations Day, and raised two children, Kristian and Turid, in Beloit. She was incredibly involved in the lives of her grandchildren, going so far as to move to the Twin Cities in 2014 to be closer to them and participate more fully in their lives.
Jane was a committed lifelong learner and instilled curiosity and enthusiasm about life to all the people around her. She was also passionate about providing support and love to international students and served as host family over 50 years through the Beloit College's international student program. She and Egil have remained close with many of those students to this day. She and Egil were also lifelong active members of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where they formed many rich and lasting friendships.
She will be missed by those who survive her: her husband of 56 years, Egil; son Kristian Svennevig (Davenport IA), and daughter, Turi (Andrew Brosi) Svennevig-Brosi (Shoreview MN); grandchildren, Jaeger, Solveig, Anthony; many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Lois (Howland) Dressler.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 617 St. Lawrence Ave, Beloit Wisconsin. In the meantime, cards and condolences may be mailed to: The Family of Jane Svennevig, c/o Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Dr, White Bear, MN 55127. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church: http://www.stpaulbeloit.net/online%20giving.htm OR Stateline Community Foundation's Women's Fund: https://statelinecf.org/womens-fund/#toggle-id-1. Jane found great love and community at St. Paul Lutheran Church and believed deeply in the empowerment of women and girls.