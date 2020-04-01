December 6, 1929 - March 30, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Jane Doris Mohr, 90, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born December 6, 1929 in Ogdensburg, NJ, the daughter of Russel R. and Julia E. (Brower) Hammell. Jane had been a resident of Beloit since 1965, and had been an employee of Safeway, Eagle Foods, J.C. Penney and Freeman Shoes. Jane attended Christ United Church and was active in the bazaars, choir, and bible classes. She also attended First United Methodist Church. In her younger years, Jane enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, horseback riding and bicycling. Jane was a former member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary in Ely, NV.
Survivors include her beloved children: Mary Toth of Arcadia, FL, Nancy Hammill of Lafayette, NJ, and Franklin Toth of Newton, NJ; sister, Ruth Ann Livingston of Tennessee Colony, TX; special friend, Tammy Joiner of Beloit, WI. She was predeceased by her parents and brother Donald Hammell.
Inurnment will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
