Jamison "Jamie" Thompson

Beloit, WI - Jamison L. "Jamie" Thompson, 48, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on August 25, 1973 in Janesville, WI, the son of Sandra "Sandi" Thompson and Larry King Sr. Jamie was a 1991 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. He married Jeanine Garber on June 19, 1993 in Beloit, WI and together they shared three children.
Jamie was employed by Yanfeng Automotive Interiors in Belvidere, IL and formerly by Palermo's Pizza in Beloit, WI. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting and grilling out. Jamie was an avid Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks and Wisconsin Badgers fan. He loved spending time with his granddaughter, Selene.
Survivors include his children, Tyler Thompson of Beloit, WI, Kylie Thompson of Green Bay, WI and Kayla Thompson of Beloit; granddaughter, Selene Thompson; mother, Sandi (Larry) King Sr. of Janesville, WI; twin sister, Jennifer Thompson of Janesville; sister, Jessica (Michael) Congdon of Janesville, WI; brothers, Larry (Michelle) King Jr. of Rockford, IL and Mike (Kris) King of South Beloit, IL; grandmother, Lesetta Thompson of Beloit, WI; aunts and uncle, Jody Lynch and Danny (Connie) King; nieces and nephews, Derik (Tasha) King, Katie (Skylar) Johann, Bryce King and Hailey Congdon; several great nieces, nephews and cousins; mother of his three children, Jeanine Thompson of Beloit, WI; other relatives and friends.
Jamie was predeceased by his biological father, Wesley George; grandparents, Harold and Velmaray King; and great grandmother, Edna Long.
A Memorial Service for Jamie will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Rev. Kelvin Swanson officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday in the funeral home.
Memorials made to the family would be greatly appreciated.