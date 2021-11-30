Marinette, WI - James W. Kirkpatrick, Jr. 64, of Marinette, WI passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 with his family by his side. He was born January 6, 1957 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Shirley (nee Johnson) Kirkpatrick and the late James Kirkpatrick. Jim spent his early life in Beloit and was a 1975 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School where he played football, basketball and baseball and also was a member of the band and National Honor Society. He went on to study at the University of Minnesota and UW-Madison where he played with the concert band. Jim later graduated from NWTC in Green Bay with a degree in graphic design. While employed as a graphic designer Jim also continued his career as an artist and musician playing drums with bands throughout the area.
Jim is survived by two daughters, Erin (Troy) Collins of Hobart, Wis. and Leigh Kirkpatrick of Florida; three grandchildren, Caden, Everett and Camille; his mother, Shirley Kirkpatrick of Beloit; a sister, Jill Kirkpatrick (Mike) of LaCrosse, Wis. and his girlfriend of 16 years, Anne Biehl of Marinette.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Hansen-Onion-Martell funeral home in Marinette from 1 until 3 p.m. and conclude with a brief prayer service.
The family extends a special thank you to Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Intensive Care Unit and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center, specifically Dr. Karkara, Allie, Kali R., Alyssa, Allen, Lindsey and Nichole, as well as to Heartland Hospice and Traci Budahn who made Jim's last moments comfortable and peaceful. We can't thank you enough.
