May 7, 1953 - May 30, 2020
South Beloit, IL -- James W. "Jim" Burton Jr., 67, of South Beloit, IL, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born May 7, 1953 in Beloit, WI, the son of James W. and Eleanor "Helen" (Novachek) Burton Sr. Jim was a graduate of South Beloit High School. He married Pamela A. Strasser on May 5, 1973 in Faith Lutheran Church, South Beloit, IL. Jim was formerly employed by Gardner Electric, Fairbanks Morse and Beloit Corporation. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, boating and his dogs. Jim was a handyman and liked to tinker with things. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and the South Beloit Horse Shoe Club.
Jim was a loving husband, father and grandpa "Big Papa".
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Burton; son, Jason (Shannon) Burton; daughters, Kimberly Burton and Amanda (Shawn) Guffey; grandchildren, Jaid Burton, Andrew Burton, John Michael McGrath, Kalene McGrath, Hannah Guffey, and Samantha Guffey; his mother, Helen Burton; and sister, Cynthia (Norman) Goedert. He was predeceased by his father, James Burton Sr. and infant brother.
Funeral service for Jim will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Rick Meier officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home. Individual viewing with social distancing and masks will be required. Online condolences and live streaming of service may be seen at www.daleymurphywisch.com
