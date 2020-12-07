December 3, 2020
Trempealeau County, WI - James "Sonny" Leroy Fourtounis, 84, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in the Trempealeau County Health Care Center in rural Whitehall suffering from complications of severe dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
Sonny was born in Beloit on November 7, 1936 to James J. and Lydia (Gilgenbach) Fourtounis.
Sonny married Beryl Fairbanks in 1956. From that union he was blessed with two children, Vickie Luebke-Monroe and Rickie Luebke. In 1965 he married Gloria Spooner-Carlson. In that marriage he was again blessed with two sons, James Robert and James John Fourtounis. He also inherited three children from his wife; Kim Carlson-Lichtfuss, Jeffrey Carlson and Greggrey Carlson. Sonny treasured his 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandbabies. He also had fond memories of his many nieces and nephews.
Sonny enjoyed meeting monthly for brunch with his classmates of 1955 from Beloit Memorial High School.
Sonny was a barber working in Rockford, IL and South Beloit, IL. He enjoyed vacationing in northern, WI and truly enjoyed fishing and hunting. Sonny was a beautiful figure skater and was a member of the Figure Skating Club winning many honors. He was a loyal Packer backer and WI Badger fan. Sonny also was the first to help those in need.
Sonny is survived by his wife, Gloria, of 56 years; Vickie (Mike) Luebke-Monroe of Colorado, Rickie (Lisa) Luebke of Michigan, Jeffrey (Jenny) Carlson of South Beloit, IL, Greggrey (Jenn) Carlson of Beloit, James R. (Jennifer) Fourtounis of Janesville and James J. Fourtounis of Janesville.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, James J. and Lydia Fourtounis; his first wife, Beryl Fairbanks-Luebke; his daughter, Kim Carlson-Lichtfuss; his grandson, Christopher Dean Carlson; a brother, John J. and his wife, Irene Fourtounis; a sister, Georgia, and her husband, Jack Ring and a brother, Ted Zahnow of Medford, OR.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kenneth Gold for his excellent care and support for many years and the staff at Trempealeau County Health Care for their compassionate care, understanding and support.
Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall, WI is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. At Sonny's request, there will be no service. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.