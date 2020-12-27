James R. "Jim" Little

September 12, 1947 - December 16, 2020
Beloit, WI - James (Jim) R. Little, 73, of Beloit, WI, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital after complications with his heart.
He was born September 12, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Howard and Lucille (Smith) Little. James married Debra "Debbie" Simmons on December 1, 1973 in Milwaukee, WI. She predeceased him on April 6, 2015.
Jim was employed by Schlueter Company in Janesville, WI, as a machinist, retiring in 2014. He enjoyed fishing, camping, taking day trips around Wisconsin and a few longer trips to Montana, California, Idaho, and Maine, to visit family and friends. Jim also enjoyed spending time in his 1929 Oldsmobile and taught all his grandchildren how to drive it. Jim was a quiet man who was always willing to lend a hand to help his friends and neighbors. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially his grandkids. He was a man who cared for everyone and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his two sons, Todd (Jackie) Little of Lewiston, ME, and Bradley (Shannon) Little of Janesville, WI; daughter, Melissa (Jeremy) Day of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Nolan Day, Nathan Little, Nicholas Day and Kristen Little; brother, Richard Little; sister, Sandra Reeder; cousin, Lester "Buddy" Wilkins; nieces, Anita (Michael) Gonzales, Brandy Little and April Little.
He was predeceased by his parents, wife, Debra and son, Heath Little.
A memorial service for James will be at 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 1, 2021 at the Family Worship Center, 1021 Cranston Rd, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Adam Meyer officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd. Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
