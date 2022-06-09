Beloit, WI - James R. "Jim" Conery, 75, died Tuesday, June 7, at UW Madison Hospital after a long battle with kidney disease.
Jim was born Nov. 30, 1946, to John T. and Beverly (Amundson) Conery in Beloit. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1964. He married Sandy Miller in 1973 and they had 49 wonderful years together. They were joined at the hip.
Jim worked the counter at Brunton Motor Parts for 43 years. He loved his bosses, co-workers and customers. He was fun and enjoyed using his sarcastic wit and humor on people. Those who knew Jim know what we mean!
He played both 12-inch and 14-inch softball, plus darts, pool and bowling leagues with tournaments. He was a huge fan of the Beatles and he collected their memorabilia. He was a history buff and he loved rock music. He was a coin enthusiast and especially enjoyed sharing that love with his grandson, Jericho. He had a '67 Corvette and a '69 Dodge Dart. Jim loved his family and his best friends, Kevin and Sherry Manning.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sandy; his sisters, Connie (John) Walrath and Penny (Dale) Henthorn; his son, Sean Conery; his daughter, Tangie (Dan) Baumann; 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and many cousins and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Julie Meyer, and 3 Bassett Hounds.
Thanks to the Beloit Health System, UW Madison Hospital,, and especially the supportive doctors, nurses and staff.
There will be no visitation and no services. Foster Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Donations can be given to the Kidney Foundation.
