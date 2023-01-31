James P. "Jim" Byrne

July 24, 1955 - January 29, 2023 Janesville, WI - James 'Jim' P. Byrne, 67, passed away at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023. He was born July 24, 1955, in Edgerton, WI to the late Gerald and Ruth (Sproul) Byrne, Sr. Jim recently retired from Stoughton Trailer in 2020.

He was an avid fisherman-being known as Fisherman Jim or MacGyver. He enjoyed playing cribbage, dancing, and pulling ponies in his younger days. Jim would do anything for anyone and it was apparent especially when it came to anything at the Afton Pub/The Table; he helped with Carpfest, Hunt Club, pool tournaments, etc even being the MC and not needing a microphone with his loud voice. He was a big kid at heart and enjoyed his time with his grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of James Byrne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

