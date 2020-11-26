January 24, 1979 - November 22, 2020
Beloit, WI - James P. Fisher, 41, of Beloit, WI, died on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in his home.
He was born on January 24, 1979 in Beloit, WI, the son of Merle and Elizabeth (Fischer) Fisher. James was a 1997 graduate of South Beloit High School. He graduated from Rockford Business College in 2000, receiving a degree in Accounting and Computer Information Processing.
James was employed by Palermo's as an assistant manager.
Survivors include his sister, Christina (Stephen Antonis) Fisher of Beloit, WI; godfather, Charles Fischer; godmother, Sandy Burkins; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends including his friends from Palermo's, La Casa Grande, and Domenico's.
He was predeceased by his parents; maternal grandparents, Charles and Ida Fischer; paternal grandparents, Albert and Florine Fisher.
Services for James will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers or plants, due to allergies, if people could donate to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin at https://www.petsgohome.org/donate/memorials/ or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at https://www.jdrf.org/.
